Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rallies Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks and Steady Inflation

The UK's FTSE 100 rebounded as investors reacted positively to U.S.-led ceasefire efforts in Iran and evaluated stable inflation data. Key stocks surged with miners and banks providing significant boosts due to rising gold prices. Meanwhile, ASOS recorded a substantial profit increase, highlighting effective cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST
FTSE 100 Rallies Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks and Steady Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom marked a significant rebound on Wednesday, buoyed by news of potential U.S.-led ceasefire talks in the Middle East, which eased some investor concerns. This optimism comes amid stable consumer price inflation figures released by Britain.

The New York Times reported that Washington has proposed a 15-point plan to Iran, seeking a temporary ceasefire to further discuss these proposals. The market's positive reception to these developments led to a 1.1% rise in the FTSE 100 index as well as a 1.3% increase in the midcap FTSE 250 index.

Despite flat inflation rates, the Bank of England is preparing for potential interest rate hikes due to the looming effects of Middle Eastern conflicts on prices. Key sectors including mining and banking saw significant gains, though the energy sector faced declines due to dropping oil prices. In corporate news, ASOS experienced a notable 15% rise in its share value after announcing a 50% jump in first-half profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026