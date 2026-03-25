FTSE 100 Rallies Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks and Steady Inflation

The FTSE 100 index in the United Kingdom marked a significant rebound on Wednesday, buoyed by news of potential U.S.-led ceasefire talks in the Middle East, which eased some investor concerns. This optimism comes amid stable consumer price inflation figures released by Britain.

The New York Times reported that Washington has proposed a 15-point plan to Iran, seeking a temporary ceasefire to further discuss these proposals. The market's positive reception to these developments led to a 1.1% rise in the FTSE 100 index as well as a 1.3% increase in the midcap FTSE 250 index.

Despite flat inflation rates, the Bank of England is preparing for potential interest rate hikes due to the looming effects of Middle Eastern conflicts on prices. Key sectors including mining and banking saw significant gains, though the energy sector faced declines due to dropping oil prices. In corporate news, ASOS experienced a notable 15% rise in its share value after announcing a 50% jump in first-half profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)