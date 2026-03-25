Market Optimism Amid Tensions: Stock Indexes Rise While Oil Prices Fall

European stock markets experienced an uplift on Wednesday, reacting to reports that the U.S. proposed a month-long ceasefire with Iran, despite Iran's denial of negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump indicated progress in discussions, raising hopes for a potential restart of oil exports from the Persian Gulf.

The news sparked optimism among traders, although Iranian officials denied direct talks. European stock indexes gained, with the STOXX 600 rising by 1.4% and London's FTSE 100 climbing 1.1%. Analysts remain cautious about the likelihood of an immediate end to the conflict and its economic implications.

Amid persistent geopolitical tensions, oil prices eased slightly, and bond yields fell, particularly affecting Italian bonds due to Italy's reliance on fossil fuel imports. While the energy market shows signs of stabilization, economic analysts emphasize the importance of further developments in peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)