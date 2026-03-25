U.S. Seeks Ceasefire with Iran to Calm Energy Market Chaos
U.S. stock index futures rose following reports of a U.S. plan for a month-long ceasefire with Iran, aiming to reduce fears of prolonged energy disruptions. This proposal, involving Pakistan and Turkey, seeks to de-escalate the conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global markets and oil prices.
U.S. stock index futures saw an upswing on Wednesday amid reports of a proposed U.S. ceasefire plan with Iran, aimed at alleviating investor concerns over potential energy supply disruptions. The initiative is part of a 15-point plan, with Pakistan and Turkey as potential negotiation venues.
Global markets responded positively to the developments, showing optimism over a possible breakthrough that could reinstate shipping operations through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices, consequently, witnessed a near 4% decline, boosting overall risk appetite among investors.
Despite the optimism, experts caution against expecting an immediate resumption of energy flows. Inflation concerns loom as BlackRock's CEO warns of oil prices possibly reaching $150 per barrel if tensions remain. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and other indices nudged higher as geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence economic outlooks and market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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