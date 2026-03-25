Left Menu

U.S. Seeks Ceasefire with Iran to Calm Energy Market Chaos

U.S. stock index futures rose following reports of a U.S. plan for a month-long ceasefire with Iran, aiming to reduce fears of prolonged energy disruptions. This proposal, involving Pakistan and Turkey, seeks to de-escalate the conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global markets and oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:01 IST
U.S. Seeks Ceasefire with Iran to Calm Energy Market Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw an upswing on Wednesday amid reports of a proposed U.S. ceasefire plan with Iran, aimed at alleviating investor concerns over potential energy supply disruptions. The initiative is part of a 15-point plan, with Pakistan and Turkey as potential negotiation venues.

Global markets responded positively to the developments, showing optimism over a possible breakthrough that could reinstate shipping operations through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices, consequently, witnessed a near 4% decline, boosting overall risk appetite among investors.

Despite the optimism, experts caution against expecting an immediate resumption of energy flows. Inflation concerns loom as BlackRock's CEO warns of oil prices possibly reaching $150 per barrel if tensions remain. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and other indices nudged higher as geopolitical uncertainties continue to influence economic outlooks and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026