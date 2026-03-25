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France Stands Strong Amid Energy Crisis: A Closer Look

France remains resilient in the face of a European energy crisis caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has severely impacted oil and gas supplies. Unlike many European countries, France is better prepared to handle the shortages and their economic repercussions, according to Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:34 IST
France Stands Strong Amid Energy Crisis: A Closer Look
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The energy landscape in France appears more resilient compared to other European nations grappling with severe shortages. This stems from the U.S.-Israeli conflict's impact on Iran, particularly affecting the oil and gas supply, as highlighted by French Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, Lescure assured that France is relatively better placed, stating, "France is better prepared, it's less exposed than our European neighbors." This assurance comes despite concerns about soaring prices for energy, fertilizers, and petrochemicals due to Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure has resulted in a significant cut in global oil and gas supplies, affecting up to 20 million barrels per day. The repercussions have swiftly influenced economies and supply chains globally. Shell CEO Wael Sawan warned that Europe could face notable energy shortages by next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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