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Germany’s Chemical Union Postpones Wage Hikes Amid Global Tensions

Germany's chemical industry union agreed with employers to delay wage increases until next year due to a worsening business environment impacted by the Middle East conflict. Under a new deal, wages will rise by 2.1% in 2027 and 2.4% the following year, according to IGBCE chairman Michael Vassiliadis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:47 IST
Germany’s Chemical Union Postpones Wage Hikes Amid Global Tensions
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Germany's chemical industry trade union announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with employers to postpone wage hikes until January of the following year. This decision arises from an already challenging business environment exacerbated by conflict in the Middle East.

According to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, wages are set to increase by 2.1% in early 2027, followed by a 2.4% increase a year later. The agreement reflects a cautious approach to mitigate the impact of external geopolitical factors on the industry.

IGBCE chairman Michael Vassiliadis stated, "We pushed ourselves to the limit to reach this crisis settlement," highlighting the union's commitment to safeguarding the interests of its members while navigating a complex economic landscape.

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