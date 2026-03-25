World News Roundup: Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Challenges

In a bid to swiftly return two refitted minesweepers to the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy faces logistical challenges as tensions escalate over potential Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz. Limited options in the Indian Ocean drive urgency in their redeployment from Singapore.

Hungary intends to limit gas supplies to Ukraine amid a halt in Druzhba pipeline crude flows, intensifying energy tensions with Kyiv. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announces the measure while criticizing Ukraine for disruptions that affect both Hungary and Slovakia.

Pope Leo's decision to appoint Anthony Randazzo, an Australian bishop, to the Vatican legal office marks a historic move, enhancing diversity within the Vatican's leadership. Randazzo steps into a significant advisory role amidst global Catholic Church administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)