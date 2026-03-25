Market Optimism Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Prospects

Reports of a potential ceasefire proposal between the U.S. and Iran boosted European and Asian stock markets, despite Iran's refusal for direct talks. This optimism contributed to a rise in European stock indexes and U.S. futures on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving the conflict, raising hopes for continued oil exports from the Gulf. Major European indexes, including the STOXX 600 and London's FTSE 100, saw gains, supported by market sentiments that peace discussions might be on the horizon.

Despite the positive market reaction, analysts like ING's Chris Turner advise caution, as energy prices remain high. While oil prices eased slightly, geopolitical tensions continue to threaten economic stability. Economic indicators such as falling German business morale and increasing inflationary pressures reflect the broader impact of the ongoing U.S.-Iran war.

(With inputs from agencies.)