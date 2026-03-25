African Nations Tackle Energy Crisis Amid Oil Supply Shocks

African nations are confronting significant energy challenges as global oil supply shocks precipitated by the Iran conflict impact the continent. Mauritius announced energy-saving measures after experiencing supply disruptions, influencing non-essential uses like decorative lighting and pool heating.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, expressed concern over ongoing disruptions, likening potential future measures to those adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Uganda and other countries are assessing alternative supply channels as stockpiles diminish.

Meanwhile, South Sudan's Juba faces rotating electricity rationing, and Kenya's fuel market faces pressure, exacerbated by anticipated price hikes. Efforts are underway to stabilize supplies and prevent panic-driven artificial demand in South Africa, experts say.

(With inputs from agencies.)