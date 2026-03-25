BBC Welcomes Former Google Executive as New Director General

The BBC has announced the appointment of Matt Brittin, a former top Google executive, as its new director general. This decision comes after the resignation of Tim Davie last year, leaving the prestigious position vacant.

Brittin brings with him a wealth of experience from his tenure at Google, where he initially led the UK and Ireland sector and later rose to become the president of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. His impressive career at Google spanned from 2007 until his departure in 2024.

The new director general will assume his role on May 18, with expectations high for continued innovation and leadership at the BBC under his guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)