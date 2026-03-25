BBC Welcomes Former Google Executive as New Director General
Matt Brittin, once a top executive at Google, is set to become the new director general of Britain's BBC after Tim Davie stepped down last year. Brittin, who served as the head of UK and Ireland operations and later as EMEA president at Google, will assume his new role on May 18.
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The BBC has announced the appointment of Matt Brittin, a former top Google executive, as its new director general. This decision comes after the resignation of Tim Davie last year, leaving the prestigious position vacant.
Brittin brings with him a wealth of experience from his tenure at Google, where he initially led the UK and Ireland sector and later rose to become the president of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. His impressive career at Google spanned from 2007 until his departure in 2024.
The new director general will assume his role on May 18, with expectations high for continued innovation and leadership at the BBC under his guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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