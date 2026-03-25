Wall Street Gains Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace Talks
Wall Street indexes rose as hopes for de-escalation of the Middle East conflict eased fears of energy disruptions. The U.S. relayed a ceasefire proposal to Iran, boosting investor sentiment. Key tech stocks like Arm and Destiny Tech100 also surged. Oil prices and inflation concerns remain high.
Wall Street's major indexes showed positive momentum on Wednesday, driven by anticipations for a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, which alleviated investor concerns over prolonged energy supply disruptions.
A U.S.-proposed ceasefire plan delivered by Pakistan to Iran provided optimism, despite Tehran's public denial of any negotiations. Improved investor sentiment was reflected as global markets responded positively to earlier reports of the proposed talks, while oil prices fell by nearly 4%.
Boosted by these developments, the Dow Jones rose over 1%, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Key tech and consumer discretionary stocks, including Arm and SpaceX-related funds, posted significant gains, suggesting investor confidence despite ongoing inflation worries sparked by oil price volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Tensions Escalate as Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal
Iran issues its own ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
Iran has received the 15-point US ceasefire proposal, The Associated Press reported quoting two Pakistani officials.
Market Optimism Amid Tensions: Stock Indexes Rise While Oil Prices Fall