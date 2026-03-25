Diplomatic Push: Jean Arnault's Mission to Halt Middle East Conflict

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of seasoned French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to the increasingly volatile Middle East conflict. Guterres described the situation as 'out of control' and warned of the possibility of a wider war.

At a U.N. press briefing, Guterres expressed the need for success in ongoing peace initiatives and highlighted the economic ramifications of continued strife, including disrupted oil, gas, and fertilizer flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres called for an end to military actions from Hezbollah and Israel and urged diplomatic engagement from all involved parties, including the U.S., Israel, and Iran, to alleviate deepening human and economic suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)