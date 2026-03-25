Drone Strikes Halt 40% of Russian Oil Exports Amid Rising Tensions

An unprecedented disruption in Russian oil exports has unfolded as drone attacks on key infrastructure have halted 40% of the nation's export capacity. Reuters reports that this disruption is the most significant in Russia's modern history and has occurred with oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel amidst the Iran conflict.

Central to the $2.6 trillion Russian economy, oil revenue is now jeopardized by intensified Ukrainian drone strikes targeting oil export ports at Novorossiysk, Primorsk, and Ust-Luga. The attacks have effectively shut down around 2 million barrels per day of crude oil export capabilities, aiming to weaken Moscow's military and economic resilience.

While Russia denounces these strikes as acts of terrorism and has increased security, the damage, including impacts on the Druzhba pipeline, poses ongoing challenges. Amid European tanker seizures impacting exports, Moscow leans on Asian markets to maintain flow, with vital pipelines to China remaining operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)