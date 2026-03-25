Left Menu

Drone Strikes Halt 40% of Russian Oil Exports Amid Rising Tensions

Drone attacks have caused at least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity to come to a standstill. With Moscow facing the most severe supply disruption in its modern history, these attacks coincide with soaring oil prices. Ukraine's efforts target key infrastructure, deeply impacting Russia's economy and oil revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST
Drone Strikes Halt 40% of Russian Oil Exports Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unprecedented disruption in Russian oil exports has unfolded as drone attacks on key infrastructure have halted 40% of the nation's export capacity. Reuters reports that this disruption is the most significant in Russia's modern history and has occurred with oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel amidst the Iran conflict.

Central to the $2.6 trillion Russian economy, oil revenue is now jeopardized by intensified Ukrainian drone strikes targeting oil export ports at Novorossiysk, Primorsk, and Ust-Luga. The attacks have effectively shut down around 2 million barrels per day of crude oil export capabilities, aiming to weaken Moscow's military and economic resilience.

While Russia denounces these strikes as acts of terrorism and has increased security, the damage, including impacts on the Druzhba pipeline, poses ongoing challenges. Amid European tanker seizures impacting exports, Moscow leans on Asian markets to maintain flow, with vital pipelines to China remaining operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026