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Global Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Global markets surged as traders welcomed ceasefire proposals in the Middle East. The U.S. sent a proposal to Iran, which found conditions excessive. Stocks and oil responded with gains and declines, respectively. There's optimism about peace talks, although more definitive news is awaited for sustained market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:28 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Hopes
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Global equity markets, encompassing the U.S., Europe, and Asia, surged on hopes of ceasefire talks in the Middle East, as traders reacted to U.S.-proposed terms delivered to Iran via Pakistan, though Iran deemed them excessive.

Increased optimism led to positive performance across major indices, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.92%, S&P 500 up by 0.89%, and Nasdaq up 1.29%, while the STOXX 600 rose by 1.34% in Europe. Asian stocks also closed higher, reflecting the positive sentiment fueled by potential peace discussions.

Oil prices dipped slightly amid these developments. Brent crude fell 3.9% to $100.42 a barrel, and U.S. crude eased 3.8% to $88.86. Meanwhile, bond yields fell, and the U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies. Gold prices increased, reflecting eased inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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