Global Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Global equity markets, encompassing the U.S., Europe, and Asia, surged on hopes of ceasefire talks in the Middle East, as traders reacted to U.S.-proposed terms delivered to Iran via Pakistan, though Iran deemed them excessive.

Increased optimism led to positive performance across major indices, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.92%, S&P 500 up by 0.89%, and Nasdaq up 1.29%, while the STOXX 600 rose by 1.34% in Europe. Asian stocks also closed higher, reflecting the positive sentiment fueled by potential peace discussions.

Oil prices dipped slightly amid these developments. Brent crude fell 3.9% to $100.42 a barrel, and U.S. crude eased 3.8% to $88.86. Meanwhile, bond yields fell, and the U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies. Gold prices increased, reflecting eased inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)