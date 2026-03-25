Market Relief: US-Iran Tensions Ease, Boosting Investor Confidence

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday, instilled with optimism after signs of de-escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict reduced concerns over prolonged energy supply disruptions.

Amid diplomatic overtures, Iran expressed critical views on a U.S. proposal but hinted at possible talks, offering comfort to global markets wary of shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Investor sentiment powered gains across sectors, including cruise operators, airlines, and semiconductor stocks. Arm unveiled a new AI chip, which boosted its shares significantly. The easing tensions also helped tame oil prices, while complicating central banks' interest rate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)