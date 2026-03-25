Arm's Bold Leap: The New AI Chip Revolution

Arm, the SoftBank Group-controlled firm, ignited a massive rally in shares across processor manufacturing companies this Wednesday with an ambitious forecast. The unveiling of its latest data-center chip is expected to bring in approximately $15 billion in annual revenue over the next five years, a prediction made by CEO Rene Haas during a Reuters interview. Arm's stock catapulted 20% to highs not seen since November, pulling competitors Intel and Advanced Micro Devices upwards by more than 5% each.

This futuristic chip is set to capitalize on the growing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies that streamline tasks such as app creation and computer code writing with minimal human input. Traditionally, Arm's business model relied on licensing chip designs to companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm. However, this latest innovation marks a significant shift for the company, from design licenser to a full-fledged chip developer, addressing the data-crunching demands of 'agentic AI'

The move is noteworthy amidst predictions that AI capabilities could potentially reshape the tech landscape. Analysts at HSBC foresee 2029 as a pivotal year, with server CPUs overtaking smartphone CPUs in revenue contribution for Arm. Arm currently trades at 63.08 times its projected earnings for the next year, differing starkly from peers AMD at 26.64 and Intel at 71.27, as per LSEG data.