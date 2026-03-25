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Balancing Growth and Ecology: Shringla Advocates for Harmonious Human-Wildlife Coexistence

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasizes India's role in balancing development with ecological conservation, citing recent elephant deaths as a call to action. He proposes solutions like wildlife-sensitive zones and AI technology in conservation for sustainable growth alongside biodiversity preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:52 IST
Balancing Growth and Ecology: Shringla Advocates for Harmonious Human-Wildlife Coexistence
Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla called for a balanced and compassionate strategy towards human-wildlife coexistence, asserting that India's development must safeguard its people and natural assets. In a Wednesday parliamentary session, Shringla emphasized India's duty, as a leader in global biodiversity and host of the Global Big Cat Alliance, to showcase harmonious growth and ecological balance.

Citing India's deep-rooted cultural ethos, Shringla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on conservation as intrinsic to national identity. He pointed to the tragic incident in Assam where seven elephants were killed by a train as a potent reminder that development shouldn't jeopardize life. He advocated for sensitive planning in ecologically delicate zones and showcased the Kaziranga Model with elevated corridors to support both wildlife movement and infrastructure expansion.

Shringla further advocated for wildlife-sensitive Special Zones, Local Conservation Councils engaging gram panchayats, biodiversity agencies, and the installation of AI-driven intrusion detection on trains traversing elephant habitats in North Bengal and Assam. By doing so, he argued, India can establish a global benchmark in development rooted in compassion and innovation, where human and nature coexist and flourish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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