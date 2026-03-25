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Finance Bill Debacle: Manish Tewari Slams Sitharaman's Debt Misinterpretation

Congress leader Manish Tewari criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly misinterpreting his remarks on the debt-to-GDP ratio during a Lok Sabha debate. Tewari clarified that both central and state governments are missing the FRBM target and insisted his comments were taken out of context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:56 IST
Finance Bill Debacle: Manish Tewari Slams Sitharaman's Debt Misinterpretation
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a fiery exchange during the Lok Sabha session, Congress leader Manish Tewari accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misrepresenting his statements regarding the debt-to-GDP ratio, which he discussed amidst the Finance Bill debate.

Tewari, in a social media post, clarified his stance, emphasizing that both the Center and the States are collectively failing to meet the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) targets. He reiterated that his analysis includes the broader fiscal context, contrasting with Sitharaman's interpretation.

Sitharaman, in her rebuttal, highlighted the importance of correlating debt with GDP trends, noting India's nominal GDP growth. She argued that focusing solely on debt figures is misleading without considering economic expansion and urged Tewari to collaborate with state leaders to address local fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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