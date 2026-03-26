Wall Street Gains Amid Oil Price Drop and U.S.-Iran Talks

Wall Street's key indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday as declining oil prices, partly due to talks between the U.S. and Iran, spurred hope among investors for an easing of tensions in a war-torn region.

Negotiations are underway, with Iran evaluating U.S. proposals mediated by Pakistan. Investors are optimistic that these talks may lead to a ceasefire, potentially stabilizing global markets and restoring transport through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. "There is optimism that the proposal and counter-proposal are setting the stage for more negotiations," noted Gene Goldman, Cetera Investment Management's chief investment officer.

At 2:03 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.81%, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also showing gains. Lower oil prices benefited fuel-dependent companies, boosting cruise lines and airlines. Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of Arm surged following the release of a new AI data center chip, further fueling advances in the semiconductor sector. Market reactions also highlighted SpaceX's anticipated IPO prospectus filing, impacting the shares of several space companies.