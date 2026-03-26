Global Markets Soar Amid Hopes for Middle East Ceasefire

Global equity markets rose on Wednesday as traders welcomed potential discussions to de-escalate conflict in the Middle East. This optimism followed a U.S. ceasefire proposal to Iran, reportedly delivered via Pakistan, suggesting hope for tension reduction despite Iran's initial dismissal.

Oil prices, significantly impacted by past U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, eased slightly. Brent crude futures decreased to $102.03 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $90.10. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw gains, as did European markets like the STOXX 600 index and London's FTSE 100.

Bond yields fell globally. The U.S. 10-year note's yield fell to 4.32%, while European yields dropped as well. Currency markets showed the dollar strengthening against major counterparts like the euro and yen. The dollar index rose to 99.49 as spot gold prices increased to $4,554.85 an ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)