GM Workers in Mexico Propose 10% Salary Hike
The union representing workers at a General Motors plant in Silao, Mexico has proposed a 10% salary increase for the 2026-2028 contract. Alejandra Morales, leader of SINTTIA, announced that workers will vote on this proposal on April 9 and 10. A strike deadline is set for April 15 if no agreement is reached.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:09 IST
The union at a General Motors plant in Silao, Mexico, has put forward a proposal seeking a 10% salary increase for workers in the 2026-2028 contract period, according to union leader Alejandra Morales.
SINTTIA, the workers' union, has scheduled a vote on the proposal for April 9 and 10. This move signals the union's strong push for better wages amid rising living costs.
Alejandra Morales has stated that if General Motors management fails to reach an agreement with the union by April 15, the workers are prepared to initiate a strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)