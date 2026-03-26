GM Workers in Mexico Propose 10% Salary Hike

The union at a General Motors plant in Silao, Mexico, has put forward a proposal seeking a 10% salary increase for workers in the 2026-2028 contract period, according to union leader Alejandra Morales.

SINTTIA, the workers' union, has scheduled a vote on the proposal for April 9 and 10. This move signals the union's strong push for better wages amid rising living costs.

Alejandra Morales has stated that if General Motors management fails to reach an agreement with the union by April 15, the workers are prepared to initiate a strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)