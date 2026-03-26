Markets Surge Amid Hopes for Middle East Ceasefire

Global equity markets experienced gains while oil prices declined following the announcement of talks aimed at de-escalating Middle East tensions. The U.S. sent a ceasefire proposal to Iran, delivered via Pakistan, which Iran is currently considering, indicating potential willingness to negotiate.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all posted increases, reflecting optimism in the markets. Moreover, the STOXX 600 and London's FTSE 100 rose, as investors positioned for a potential relief rally amidst ongoing tensions.

Bond yields across the U.S. and Europe fell, with Italy particularly affected due to its dependence on fossil fuel imports. Currency shifts favored the U.S. dollar as gold prices increased, revealing investors seeking stability amidst geopolitical uncertainties.