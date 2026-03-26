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Fuel Crisis Threatens Myanmar's Rice Farming Amid Global Strife

Win Zaw, a farmer in Myanmar's Irrawaddy delta, faces a dire fuel shortage, exacerbated by global conflicts impacting oil prices. The rising costs have forced farmers to the black market to sustain crops, highlighting the nation's struggle with scarcity and the economic toll on its agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 06:35 IST
Fuel Crisis Threatens Myanmar's Rice Farming Amid Global Strife

Win Zaw, a farmer from Myanmar's Irrawaddy delta, is among those struggling with severe fuel shortages. The crisis sees him and his family lining up at fuel depots nightly, hoping to secure diesel for their farming vehicles to avoid crop loss.

The turmoil, driven by military conflicts since 2021 and exacerbated by recent global oil price hikes, has disrupted Myanmar's agriculture, a key sector of its economy. The cost of diesel in the country has soared from 2,450 kyat in February to 3,800 kyat per liter by mid-March, forcing farmers to resort to costlier black market supplies.

Despite the junta's rationing attempts and other measures, the situation remains dire, as rising fertilizer costs and restricted fuel access threaten upcoming cultivation. With hunger levels at alarming heights, immediate international intervention is needed to prevent a deeper crisis in Myanmar's food supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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