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South Korea Urges Power Conservation Amid Price Hikes

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged the public to conserve electricity as rising fuel prices could lead to increased reliance on electricity, which remains stable due to controlled tariffs. This call comes during an emergency economic meeting addressing the impacts of the Iran war on the nation's energy imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 07:43 IST
South Korea Urges Power Conservation Amid Price Hikes
President Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung called on citizens Thursday to conserve electricity, highlighting concerns over potential shifts in energy consumption due to escalating fuel prices. He noted that electricity remains stable thanks to government-regulated tariffs.

The President's appeal came during an emergency economic meeting convened to discuss the ramifications of the ongoing Iran conflict on South Korea's economy.

As Asia's fourth-largest economy, South Korea relies heavily on energy imports. The current geopolitical tensions have intensified the need for strategic energy management.

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