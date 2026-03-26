Philippine Energy Market on Hold Amidst Middle East Tensions
The Philippines has paused its wholesale electricity spot market due to fuel supply risks and price volatility linked to Middle East tensions. The Energy Regulatory Commission plans to implement a modified pricing system by April 1, affecting coal, natural gas, and renewable energy plants differently.
- Country:
- Singapore
The Philippines' energy market regulator announced on Thursday the suspension of the country's wholesale electricity spot market across all three grids. This decision comes amid fuel supply risks and volatile prices influenced by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has proposed a new pricing strategy expected to be finalized by April 1. This strategy seeks to stabilize the market and reflect more predictable pricing structures for power producers.
Under the plan, coal plants might be paid a fixed rate, while natural gas facilities could be priced based on existing contracts. Renewable energy sources like hydro and geothermal would adopt administered pricing with priority dispatch, the ERC clarified in their statement.
ALSO READ
Uncertainty Looms: China and Hong Kong Stocks Decline Amid Middle East Conflict
Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Over 5,000 Lives
EU Ministers Convene Virtual Meeting Amidst Middle East Conflict
Diplomatic Push: Jean Arnault's Mission to Halt Middle East Conflict
UN Diplomat Appointed to Mediate Middle East Conflict