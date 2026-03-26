Uncertainty Looms: China and Hong Kong Stocks Decline Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, stocks in China and Hong Kong took a nosedive on Thursday. By midday, China's prominent CSI300 Index had slumped 0.47%, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.58% drop. Hong Kong's mainstay, the Hang Seng, plunged 1.5%.

The geopolitical atmosphere remains heated as President Donald Trump claims Iran is seeking to negotiate, conflicting with Iran's official stance. This uncertainty has caused regional stocks, particularly in China, to teeter without clear direction. While major sector indexes showed declines, energy stocks bucked the trend, climbing 0.5%.

Focus now shifts to a potential meeting in May between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, which was delayed due to the conflict. Despite the turmoil, Goldman Sachs continues to support Chinese equities, trimming growth forecasts slightly for 2026 but acknowledging China's resilience to fuel price hikes linked to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)