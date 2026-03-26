Market Turbulence Amid Gulf Conflict and Energy Strain

The global market landscape remains turbulent as the contrasting messages from Iran and the United States concerning a potential ceasefire in the Gulf add to investor caution. The ongoing uncertainty keeps traders wary amid hopes and fears of elevated energy prices.

As stocks fluctuate between gains and losses across Asia, European futures hint at a bearish opening. The situation has intensified operational challenges globally, with the chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz disrupting oil and natural gas supplies.

Governments worldwide, including South Korea and the Philippines, are grappling with energy conservation and supply shocks, as oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel signal broader economic disruption. Investors pivot to the dollar as a refuge while regions reliant on oil imports brace for further market strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)