Philippines Suspends Electricity Spot Sales Amid Iran War Concerns

The Philippines has taken decisive action by suspending spot sales of electricity due to increasing concerns over fuel supply risks and price volatility brought about by the ongoing conflict in Iran. This suspension is part of a broader decree declaring a national energy emergency in an effort to mitigate the severe impact on fuel procurement.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced the plan to introduce a modified pricing scheme expected to be finalized by April 1. This follows Energy Secretary Sharon Garin's earlier statements indicating the government's intention to halt an anticipated 16% spike in power bills, ensuring market stability.

During this suspension period, the Philippine power system will prioritize renewable energy and manage fuel reserves carefully. Coal and natural gas plants will operate under fixed and contracted rates, respectively. The ERC states that the suspension will continue until normal market operations are deemed safe to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)