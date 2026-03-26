The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

The longstanding perception of gold as a financial "safe haven" is being put to the test amidst recent geopolitical and market upheaval. The precious metal, previously seen as a stable investment, has fluctuated wildly. Such instability prompts a re-evaluation of its role during crises.

In January, gold prices soared to an unprecedented high of nearly USD 5,600 per ounce, before crashing by 20% following conflicts in the Middle East. Despite these dramatic shifts, gold maintains a high value historically, largely due to its increasing "financialization" through complex derivatives and market speculation.

Although gold has historically shown safe haven qualities, especially during financial system shocks, today's broader crises, particularly energy shocks, emphasize its limitations. Gold's lack of intrinsic industrial demand, unlike oil, makes it susceptible to market volatility, impacting its safe haven status in times of global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)