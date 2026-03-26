Iran Oil Shock: Unsettling the U.S. Treasury Market

The Iran oil shock has sent shockwaves through the U.S. Treasury markets, causing volatility to soar to its highest level in almost a year and exerting pressure on market liquidity. The ripple effects of this turmoil pose a significant risk to global financial stability.

The robust nature of the $30 trillion U.S. Treasury debt market, serving as a haven for foreign reserve managers and sovereign wealth funds, is under threat. These entities rely on its liquidity and market size during national emergencies, but the recent volatility has raised concerns among financial watchdogs.

Morgan Stanley's analysis reveals that liquidity in short-dated Treasury debt has deteriorated, with bid-ask spreads widening in response to the Iran conflict-induced volatility. This has spurred stressed selling, further reflected in a $75 billion drop in Treasuries held by foreign entities, igniting fears about broader financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)