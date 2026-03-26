Market Mysteries: How Geopolitical Shocks Affect Asset Moves

In recent times, geopolitical shocks have not impacted markets as anticipated, challenging conventional investing wisdom. Notable declines in gold and European defense stocks followed US-Israeli strikes on Iran, surprising many investors given gold's value during turmoil and defense stocks' typical post-conflict rise.

This anomaly is rooted in investor behavior, notably program trades that enforce rapid cash adjustments. When major events occur, investments in top-performing sectors are often trimmed. For instance, high inflows in gold exchange-traded products and booming European defense stocks experienced downturns due to "crowded trades"—overexposed asset categories.

Going forward, strategic repositioning becomes paramount. Despite recent asset price declines, sectors like European defense and gold present compelling cases moving ahead, as geopolitical fragmentation persists. Navigating these market conditions demands distinguishing between temporary price adjustments and genuine shifts in fundamentals.