European Markets Tense as ECB Rate Hike Looms

European shares experienced a downturn on Thursday as investors grappled with the prospect of an imminent rate hike by the European Central Bank and diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6%, reaching 583.8 points, thereby potentially ending its three-day winning streak. ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel indicated to Reuters that the bank has the 'option' to increase interest rates at its April meeting, echoing President Christine Lagarde's assertion of the central bank's readiness to act as needed to maintain its inflation target.

Short-term European bond yields rose, reflecting heightened interest rate expectations, which exerted pressure on equities. Data from LSEG suggests a 68% probability of a rate hike in April. Meanwhile, contradictory statements from U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East exacerbated market uncertainty, impacting various sectors including travel, industrials, and banks.