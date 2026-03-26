Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. stock index futures declined as investors stayed cautious amidst conflicting developments in the Middle East. President Trump and Iran's differing stances on peace talks have led to market uncertainties. Meanwhile, interest rate projections shift as the oil-driven inflation concerns rise. Notably, Olaplex Holdings saw a stock surge following its acquisition news.
On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures took a dip, breaking from a previous session of gains. Investors displayed caution amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East. President Donald Trump stated Iran's eagerness to strike a deal to end hostilities, a claim opposed by Iran's foreign minister, who indicated no plans for immediate dialogues.
Despite the ambivalence in diplomatic communications, a modicum of investor confidence persisted, hinting at a possible de-escalation in the future. Investor Molly Schwartz noted a 'relative calm' in markets, underscoring some belief in a potential decrease in hostilities, though acknowledging the opportunity remains narrow.
By early morning, major U.S. indices such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed declines. Yet, hopeful narratives around potential diplomatic outreach, accompanied by strategic acquisitions like Olaplex Holdings' rise post Henkel's buyout announcement, painted a mixed picture in the investment landscape. Conversely, gold miners faced a downturn as gold prices dipped sharply.
(With inputs from agencies.)