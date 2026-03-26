India Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Crisis Concerns

The Indian government announced that the country has a 60-day fuel stock cover, debunking reports of shortages as a misinformation campaign intended to incite panic buying. Authorities dismissed these claims, emphasizing that there is adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG supply nationwide.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that India's petrol pumps are fully stocked and operating normally, with no issues in fuel availability. As the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum, India continues to ensure domestic fuel availability and export refined products to over 150 nations, according to the ministry.

Indian refiners are functioning at over 100% capacity, securing crude oil supplies for the next 60 days. Despite regional tensions, including the Middle East crisis, alternative sources are complementing disruptions, guaranteeing stable fuel availability. The government cautions against misleading news, asserting India's fuel reserves are sufficient and refuting claims of critically low inventories.

(With inputs from agencies.)