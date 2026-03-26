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Emerging Markets in Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Emerging market stocks fell sharply as geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict raised investor caution. While Trump claims Iran seeks a deal, Tehran remains hesitant. Market responses include South Africa's stock declines and policy uncertainties, alongside rising inflation pressures across various countries, including Mexico, Poland, and Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:15 IST
Emerging Markets in Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
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Emerging market stocks took a significant dive on Thursday as geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict caused investors to retreat from riskier assets. President Trump's assertion that Iran is eager to negotiate contrasts sharply with Tehran's cautious response, reflecting the ongoing uncertainties in the conflict.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank notes market focus is on Trump's imminent deadline amidst skepticism given Iran's consistent public rejection of US overtures. South Africa's central bank decision loomed, with inflation easing but growth stagnating, posing dilemmas for policymakers amid energy-driven inflation threats.

Mexico and other nations are also expected to maintain their interest rates. The broader index tracking emerging-market equities saw losses, overshadowing earlier gains, as geopolitical volatility persists. Countries across Europe to Asia grapple with economic repercussions, leading to potential policy reversals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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