South Korea's Strategic Shift: Paying for Russian Oil in Non-Dollar Currencies

South Korea has confirmed with the United States that it is able to pay for Russian oil products, including naphtha, in currencies other than the dollar. This major development comes without the risk of facing secondary sanctions, as stated by Yang Ki-wook, Director General of the Office of Industry, Trade and Resource Security at the South Korean trade ministry.

The move effectively removes a significant hurdle in the import process following a temporary easing of enforcement by Washington. The goal is to curb spikes in global oil prices amidst the ongoing Iran conflict, providing Korean firms with the opportunity to consider buying Russian naphtha more freely.

President Lee Jae Myung recently emphasized the necessity for strong energy security, urging state energy officials to ensure uninterrupted supply. LG Chem's CEO, Kim Dong-chun, expressed gratitude towards the government's support in enabling the acquisition of Russian naphtha, advocating for a national stockpiling system to stabilize supplies during emergencies.