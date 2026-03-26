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Dollar Surges as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar appreciated against major currencies as oil prices rose amid reassessed Middle East ceasefire prospects. Brent crude recouped to over $100 a barrel, impacting currencies, especially hitting the euro and sterling. Market expectations include potential central bank interventions given the inflation concerns spurred by sustained high oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:16 IST
Dollar Surges as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Tensions
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The U.S. dollar has strengthened against most major currencies due to an increase in oil prices, as investors evaluate potential Middle East ceasefire resolutions. Despite Iran's consideration of a U.S. proposal to end their conflict, talks remain off the table, sparking market apprehension.

Following initial optimism on Wednesday, Thursday saw Brent crude futures rise by 4%, exceeding $100 a barrel once more. This was reflected in the currency market, enhancing the dollar's position against various counterparts, including the euro and sterling.

Amid these developments, European and British central banks face inflationary pressures, potentially prompting interest rate hikes. The U.S. Federal Reserve maintains steady rates, with potential hikes anticipated by year's end. Meanwhile, geopolitical factors, including the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting, continue to influence market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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