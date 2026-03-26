Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Global financial markets faced turmoil on Thursday, witnessing stock and bond sell-offs as oil prices skyrocketed more than 5%. This surge was fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly Iran's denial of negotiations with the U.S., dampening hopes for a swift ceasefire.

Uncertainty deepened following reports of potential U.S. troop deployments to the region, unsettling global investors and disrupting a brief market rebound. European Central Bank discussions indicate potential rate hikes, adding to volatile market conditions.

Energy prices, particularly oil and natural gas, saw steep increases, marking significant monthly gains. This has intensified economic forecasts of prolonged inflationary pressures, prompting central banks like those in Germany and Norway to consider tightening monetary policies.