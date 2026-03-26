Germany's Bold Move: Fuel Price Control Amid Iran Conflict

In a significant step to combat rising fuel prices in the wake of the Iran conflict, German lawmakers approved measures to regulate petrol station price hikes. As of early April, stations are restricted to increasing prices once daily at midday, while still permitting reductions at any time.

The legislation, supported by the ruling conservatives, Social Democrats, and Greens, also strengthens antitrust regulations to enhance transparency in fuel pricing. Violations could result in fines reaching up to €100,000 ($108,000). Diesel prices have already surged past €2 per litre, with inflation projected to approach 3% this year.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is considering additional measures, such as increasing the commuter allowance and possibly reducing road tolls and VAT rates at petrol stations. The Social Democrats further propose a windfall profit tax on energy firms and fuel price caps. The ongoing surge in costs is placing significant pressure on businesses, with many facing severe operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)