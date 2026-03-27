Global Markets Reeling: Energy Crisis and Market Turmoil

Global financial markets experienced significant declines on Thursday as the prolonged Middle East conflict heightened concerns about energy supply disruptions and economic stability. Stock indexes fell sharply, with Brent oil futures settling at $108 a barrel, driven by fears of continued turmoil.

A senior Iranian official criticized U.S. attempts to resolve the conflict as 'one-sided and unfair,' while President Trump warned Iran of ongoing consequences without a deal. This geopolitical tension has further rattled global debt markets, sparking higher yields and boosting the U.S. dollar's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite faced steep losses, extending previous downturns. Similarly, global indices such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI reflected investor unease. The upheaval has intensified inflation fears, eliminating prospects for a Federal Reserve rate cut this year, further impacting currency and commodity markets.