Market Turmoil: Nasdaq's Sharp Fall Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

In a dramatic market move, the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2% on Thursday, confirming its status in correction territory amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. As fears of further escalation loom, investors rushed to safe havens, sending oil prices higher and stoking inflation concerns.

The latest market downturn comes as President Donald Trump warned Iran to negotiate a deal or face continued conflict, with potential control of Iran's oil in play. While stock futures slightly recovered post-market close, due to a temporary pause in U.S. attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure, the uncertainty continues to weigh on global equities.

Oil prices saw significant gains, with U.S. crude futures and Brent futures rising by 4.6% and 5.7% respectively. Analysts noted the rapid market fluctuations and highlighted the diplomatic fog surrounding the situation as key drivers of investor sentiment, underscoring the intricate balance central banks must navigate in light of inflation fears and volatile energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)