South Korea's Market Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict: Stability Ahead?

South Korea's stock market has transformed into Asia's most volatile amid the ongoing Iran conflict. After the initial shock, market stability remains elusive, but fears of significant value destruction may be exaggerated.

The KOSPI index plummeted 18% initially, with a subsequent rebound as the market wrestles with fluctuations. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung encourages energy-saving measures, emphasizing the economic ripple effects of prolonged disruptions, including inflation and corporate margin pressures.

Despite these challenges, positive earnings outlooks underscore investor confidence. Technology, utilities, and other sectors foster growth prospects, suggesting that market volatility may not overshadow South Korea's broader economic resilience in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)