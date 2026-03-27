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South Korea Enforces Naphtha Export Ban Amid Middle East Conflict

South Korea has begun a ban on naphtha exports to maintain domestic supplies due to disruptions from the Middle East conflict. The decision redirects exported volumes to the local market, with government control over production and allocation, ensuring essential sectors are prioritized over the next five months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:29 IST
South Korea Enforces Naphtha Export Ban Amid Middle East Conflict
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has enacted a ban on naphtha exports effective midnight Thursday to reinforce domestic supplies in light of recent Middle East conflicts, according to the industry ministry. This strategic move obliges refiners to redirect exported naphtha volumes to the local market, enhancing government oversight over production and distribution of this crucial petrochemical feedstock, vital for producing chips, automobiles, plastics, and everyday goods.

With South Korea depending on imports for approximately 45% of its naphtha requirements, of which 77% is sourced from the embattled Middle East, the supply chain is intensely susceptible to regional tensions, the ministry elaborated. Information from the ministry and Korea National Oil Corporation indicates that around 11% of domestically produced naphtha will now be funneled to native consumers, aimed at stabilizing domestic supply.

The export prohibition will last five months, with the government pledging prioritized distribution to healthcare, key industries, and essential consumer goods sectors, safeguarding critical supply chains.

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