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Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Energy Shock

Asian stock markets experienced a global downturn due to concerns over an energy crisis stemming from Middle Eastern conflicts. Investors were slightly reassured as the U.S. extended its time frame for potential military action against Iran, although oil prices and recession risks remained significant worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:52 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Energy Shock
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Asian stock markets plummeted in alignment with a worldwide downturn on Friday, mirroring Wall Street's decline. The fear of a prolonged energy crisis triggered by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East has driven borrowing costs to new heights.

Investors found some solace in U.S. President Donald Trump's move to extend his ultimatum to strike Iranian power facilities by 10 days. Despite an initial 48-hour deadline being delayed by five days, the situation remains tense. Brent crude futures saw a 1% dip to $107.07 per barrel, following a nearly 6% overnight jump. Nonetheless, movement in oil prices remained minimal, compounded by reports of potential U.S. troop deployment, escalating worries of the war developing into a ground conflict. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping is still uncertain.

The global situation has led to a significant impact on Asian stock indices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4%, witnessing a weekly decline of 3%. Japan's Nikkei experienced a fall of 1.3%, bringing its weekly decrease to 0.9%, while South Korea's KOSPI plunged 3%, culminating in an 8.5% weekly loss. Analysts warn that more severe outcomes of the Middle Eastern conflict could slow global growth and heighten recession risks as inflationary pressures rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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