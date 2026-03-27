Asia-Pacific Governments Scramble to Stabilize Markets Amid U.S.-Israeli War Fallout

Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are taking urgent action to stabilize financial markets as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran exacerbates market volatility and currency pressures. These measures include strategic interventions in bond markets and economic relief efforts to counteract rising inflation and fuel costs.

In South Korea, authorities are deploying a 5 trillion won bond buyback initiative, alongside expanded fuel tax cuts and a proposed supplementary budget. Similarly, Japan is utilizing reserve funds to provide gasoline subsidies and is contemplating interventions in crude oil futures markets.

The Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand are likewise adopting proactive strategies. From surprise policy reviews to import guarantees and targeted financial aid, these nations aim to maintain market confidence and public assurance amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.