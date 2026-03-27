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Asia-Pacific Responds to U.S.-Israeli War's Financial Ripple Effects

Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are employing strategies to stabilize financial markets amidst the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Measures include fiscal policies, subsidies, and emergency plans to manage currency pressures and energy price spikes, as seen in countries like South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:41 IST
Asia-Pacific Responds to U.S.-Israeli War's Financial Ripple Effects
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The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has sent shockwaves across financial markets in the Asia-Pacific region, prompting governments to take unprecedented steps to stabilize economies and calm investors' nerves.

South Korea spearheaded its response with a 5 trillion won emergency bond buyback, expanding fuel tax cuts, and drafting a supplementary budget aimed at bolstering liquidity. Meanwhile, Japan has deployed 800 billion yen to subsidize fuel costs, considering intervene in crude oil futures as energy prices surge.

Elsewhere, countries like the Philippines and Australia are making tactical moves to brace for economic instability, with Australia emphasizing fuel import continuity and New Zealand aligning fuel standards with Australia to boost supply resilience. These nations are proactively crafting strategies to mitigate prolonged adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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