Congress Criticizes Government's Excise Duty Cuts as Narrative Relief

The Congress party has criticized recent excise duty cuts announced by the government, labeling them as relief that exists solely in narrative rather than actual economic benefit to consumers. The excise duty on petrol was reduced to Rs 3 per litre, with diesel fully exempted from duty.

According to Pawan Khera, head of the Congress's media and publicity department, the purported reduction in fuel prices does not translate to tangible relief for consumers or dealers. He emphasized that the reduction affects the 'special additional excise duty' paid by Oil Marketing Companies, branding it an unnecessary levy.

Khera noted that since the conflict in West Asia, oil companies have faced increased financial pressures due to rising global crude prices, which have climbed 50% following military actions by the US and Israel against Iran. While government cuts may offer some reprieve to these companies, the benefits for consumers remain negligible.

(With inputs from agencies.)