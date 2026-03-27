India's Bold Tax Moves: Excise Duty Cuts and Windfall Taxes Amid Global Oil Turmoil

India has taken significant fiscal measures by slashing excise duties on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from potential inflation surges, following increased global oil volatility attributed to the Iran conflict. This tax adjustment seeks to balance electoral interests against economic pressures, even as experts predict fiscal strains.

Economists highlight that the reduced duties, although aiming to reduce domestic fuel costs, will inevitably affect government revenues. The move is seen as an attempt to garner favor with voters ahead of crucial state elections. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the broad impact on oil company finances amidst skyrocketing international prices.

Despite these economic adjustments, oil marketing company stocks showed mixed results, reflecting market uncertainties. The government also targets a strategic increase in domestic fuel supply by imposing export taxes on diesel and aviation fuel, underscoring India's focus on domestic consumption needs as a major oil importer.