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Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Market Turbulence

The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 94.70 against the US dollar, influenced by high oil prices, a strong dollar, and ongoing West Asia tensions. Declines in domestic equity markets and foreign investments added pressure, as importers and corporations affected forex trading dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:49 IST
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Market Turbulence
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The Indian rupee experienced a steep decline of 74 paise, hitting an unprecedented low of 94.70 against the US dollar on Friday. This drop was fueled by escalating oil prices and the strengthening of the dollar amid unresolved tensions in West Asia.

Forex traders noted that the fall was further exacerbated by declining domestic equity markets and ongoing foreign institutional investor outflows. The rupee's decline comes after it previously closed at 93.96 on Wednesday, prior to a holiday pause on Thursday.

Pressure mounted as importers purchased dollars for payables, with exporters holding back inflows. The dollar index, reflecting the US dollar's strength against other currencies, maintained an upward trajectory, further jeopardizing the rupee. Concurrently, Brent crude prices rose before a slight reduction, affecting trade markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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