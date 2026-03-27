India and Russia Strengthen Energy Ties Amid Global Tensions
As U.S. tariffs challenge India-Russia energy ties, Delhi strengthens cooperation with Moscow. The nations prep for potential LNG deals despite sanctions, with India hoping for waivers. As Middle East tensions rise, India pivots back to Russian crude and considers enhanced air and energy collaborations.
India's diplomatic strategy is navigating a complex web of international relations as it seeks to secure energy supplies from Russia while managing demands from the United States. Recent developments have seen New Delhi slashing Russian crude oil purchases earlier in the year as a concession to former U.S. President Donald Trump in exchange for addressing punitive tariffs. However, the shift in geopolitical circumstances is prompting a reassessment.
In a bid to strengthen energy ties with Moscow, both nations are working towards resuming direct sales of liquefied natural gas, potentially violating Western sanctions. Discussions are taking place amidst rising energy costs exacerbated by Middle Eastern conflicts. If successful, India could significantly increase its reliance on Russian energy, with a risk of economic repercussions from Western powers.
Despite the hurdles, India is actively pursuing exemptions to secure its economic interests. The situation reflects deeper strategic choices India is making, balancing long-term partnerships with economic necessities, as highlighted by former Indian ambassador Ajai Malhotra's comments on leveraging strategic partnerships in negotiation processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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