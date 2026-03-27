European Shares Dip Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

European shares took a hit on Friday, reflecting investor concerns over the Middle East conflict's impact on inflation and global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% to 579.71 points, with the media sector experiencing a 1.4% decline, leading the loss among major sectors.

The week was volatile, with major geopolitical developments, including potential U.S. troop deployments, influencing economic forecasts and increasing the likelihood of a European Central Bank rate hike in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)